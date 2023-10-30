Appeal Court Ruling: No Victor, No Vanquished – Adebayo Adepoju

The Central/North Federal Constituency representative expressed his view on the recent appellate court decision that upheld his victory in the February 2023 election, characterizing it as a balanced outcome. In a statement, he stated,

“In light of the appellate court’s ruling on October 27, 2023, which confirmed my victory in the 2023 House of Representatives election for Ibarapa Central/North Federal Constituency, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I’d like to describe this judgment as one where neither side emerged as a clear winner or loser.”

He continued to emphasize the judgment’s positive impact on democracy and the well-being of his constituency, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North, viewing it as a win for everyone regardless of their political affiliation. He commended the community for their unwavering support throughout the election process and the subsequent legal proceedings, crediting their resilience as a key factor in the court’s decision to affirm their mandate.

As the election petition matter reached its conclusion, he extended a humble appeal for unity among various stakeholders, including traditional leaders, educators, community developers, artisans, and members of different political parties in the constituency. He called for a collective effort to advance not only the constituency but also the entire nation, emphasizing his commitment to fulfilling his electoral promises, which encompassed initiatives such as job creation, empowerment, improving education quality, infrastructural development, impactful legislative actions, and more.