American actor Matthew Perry dies at 54

October 30, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American actor Matthew Perry, famous for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit 90’s series ‘Friends,’ has died.

According to TMZ, Perry, 54, was found dead in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. He died from an apparent drowning, the outlet reported.

TMZ also reported that their sources confirmed that no drugs were found at the scene, and foul play is not suspected in his passing.

Perry acted alongside costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer in the hit TV series ‘Friends’ which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2002. (www.naija247news.com).