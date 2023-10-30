Menu
Court adjourns Naira Marley’s trial till November 13

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned until November 13 and 30, a continuation of the trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, a.k.a. Naira Marley, charged with cybercrime.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the case following the defendant’s absence from court.

Naira Marley is standing trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

At the last sitting on October 6, 2023, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent in court owing to his detention by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Ojo had, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment of the trial.

Responding, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, had prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

After listening to both parties, Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and also issued a production warrant against the defendant.

The Judge also adjourned till Monday, October 30, 2023 for continuation of trial.

At Monday’s sitting, however, the defendant was not present in court.

Buhari told the court that though the prosecution served the Police the production warrant, the defendant was not brought to court.

She, therefore, prayed the court for a further date to follow up with the Police to produce the defendant.

Consequently, the Judge adjourned the case till November 13 and 30, 2023 for continuation of trial.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

