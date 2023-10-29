Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Taraba state govt raises alarm over rising shortage of medical doctors

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

“Taraba NMA Raises Concerns Over Critical Doctor Shortage and Calls for Government Intervention”
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Taraba State has voiced its deep concern regarding the severe shortage of doctors in the state, urging the government to take decisive action to improve healthcare services.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a press briefing to mark this year’s physician’s week, the chairman of the Association, Bako Ali, revealed that there are only 201 doctors, encompassing both active and retired practitioners, responsible for the healthcare needs of over three million residents in Taraba.

Mr. Ali further emphasized that challenges such as kidnapping and other security issues have become significant factors contributing to medical professionals leaving the state. He urged authorities to take practical steps, not just make promises, to address this concerning trend.

He emphasized, “If Nigerian-trained doctors and dentists are not properly trained, they will not be in high demand globally. The global average indicates that around 64% of physicians work extended hours regularly. Unfortunately, this situation is even more critical in Taraba State, where the doctor-to-patient ratio stands at 1:17,959, rather than the recommended 1:600.”

Ali stressed the urgency of rectifying these alarming statistics, calling on both the government and healthcare providers to confront this issue directly. He underlined the importance of promoting specialization, improving doctors’ welfare, and ensuring the provision of adequate infrastructure to ease their workload and reduce burnout.

Previous article
Blame yourselves for condoning political rascality, Amaechi tell Nigerians
Next article
“Chelsea’s Troubles Continue with a 2-0 Loss to Brentford at Stamford Bridge”
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Apapa-Led LP Group Hails Tinubu On S’Court Victory, Taunts Obi

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The Lamidi Apapa-led group in the Labour Party (LP)...

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa Governor

Kudirat Bukola -
The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal on Saturday affirmed...

“Kaduna Refinery Rehabilitation Project Set for 2024 Completion, Says Petroleum Minister”

Joseph Adam -
Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources,...

Lagos State Govt Reopens Alaba, Trade Fair Markets

Naija247news -
The Lagos State Government has reopened the Alaba International...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Apapa-Led LP Group Hails Tinubu On S’Court Victory, Taunts Obi

Political parties 0
The Lamidi Apapa-led group in the Labour Party (LP)...

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa Governor

Political parties 0
The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal on Saturday affirmed...

“Kaduna Refinery Rehabilitation Project Set for 2024 Completion, Says Petroleum Minister”

News Analysis 0
Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights