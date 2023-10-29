Taraba state govt raises alarm over rising shortage of medical doctors

“Taraba NMA Raises Concerns Over Critical Doctor Shortage and Calls for Government Intervention”

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Taraba State has voiced its deep concern regarding the severe shortage of doctors in the state, urging the government to take decisive action to improve healthcare services.

During a press briefing to mark this year’s physician’s week, the chairman of the Association, Bako Ali, revealed that there are only 201 doctors, encompassing both active and retired practitioners, responsible for the healthcare needs of over three million residents in Taraba.

Mr. Ali further emphasized that challenges such as kidnapping and other security issues have become significant factors contributing to medical professionals leaving the state. He urged authorities to take practical steps, not just make promises, to address this concerning trend.

He emphasized, “If Nigerian-trained doctors and dentists are not properly trained, they will not be in high demand globally. The global average indicates that around 64% of physicians work extended hours regularly. Unfortunately, this situation is even more critical in Taraba State, where the doctor-to-patient ratio stands at 1:17,959, rather than the recommended 1:600.”

Ali stressed the urgency of rectifying these alarming statistics, calling on both the government and healthcare providers to confront this issue directly. He underlined the importance of promoting specialization, improving doctors’ welfare, and ensuring the provision of adequate infrastructure to ease their workload and reduce burnout.