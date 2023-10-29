Menu
Lagos State Govt Reopens Alaba, Trade Fair Markets

Date:

The Lagos State Government has reopened the Alaba International Market and some markets in the Trade Fair Complex, all located in the Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

The state government had days ago ordered the closure of the markers for improper waste disposal and other environmental infractions.
However, on Saturday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in the state, Tokunbo Wahab, said the markets were reopened after addressing most of the environmental issues.

He added that the closure was not politically motivated but rather a step towards ensuring a clean and healthy environment around the business facilities.

He said, “The decision to reopen the markets follows a rigorous assessment and implementation of stringent environmental standards. These standards were set to guarantee that businesses in the state operate in a manner that is not detrimental to the environment and the well-being of people.

“I want to state emphatically that the closure of those markets has no ethnic or political motives behind it, as it was done to ensure cleanliness and environmental sustainability for the good of all residents.”

Also, the Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the agency worked closely with the markets’ stakeholders to ensure that they implemented necessary changes to meet required environmental standards.

He said, “We have standards that each market in the state has to comply with, to make our business environment clean and healthy for both buyers and sellers. These include but are not limited to proper containerisation of waste within the markets; procurement of double dino bins and placement in designated areas within the markets; engagement of bin keepers to monitor and sanitise the bins and their surroundings; zero tolerance for open burning of waste and zero tolerance for dumping of waste in the drainage channels.

“Others are the engagement of market policing personnel to monitor the sanitation of the market, setbacks, medians and its surroundings to avoid indiscriminate dumping and apprehend violators; eradication of street trading on the road and median setbacks, which obstructs the free flow of traffic and full payment of all outstanding tariffs.”

While stressing that any violation will attract not only a penalty but subsequent closure, Gbadegesin urged residents and business owners to show commitment towards environmental sustainability, through proper waste disposal and adherence to environmental laws of the state, to prevent such closure that could negatively impact business activities.

