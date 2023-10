Kaduna Refinery Will Be Ready Q4 2024″ – Minister Of Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri Reveals

Oct 29,2023.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has revealed that the ongoing quick-fix project at the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals Company Limited will be back on stream by the end of 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the official X handle of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Saturday.

According to the statement, Lokpobiri disclosed this during an inspection tour of Kaduna Refinery & Petrochemicals while assessing the progress of work on the ongoing quick-fix project of the refinery on Saturday.

The statement read, “Lokpobiri said he is confident that the refinery will be restreamed by the end of 2024, considering the ‘significant level of progress’ he has witnessed on the tour.

“The Minister, who observed that he would continue to hold key players involved in the rehabilitation process of the nation’s refineries accountable, also pledged Federal Government support in ensuring the timely delivery of the project.

“According to the Minister, there is an urgent need to get the refinery back on stream for the nation’s economic prosperity and energy security, which are both paths to sustainable development.”

In his remarks, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, reassured the Minister that the fuel plant at the refinery will be delivered by the end of 2024.

He stated that all hands are on deck to bring the refinery back on stream, stressing that the contractor has since mobilized to the site and the needed equipment for the quick-fix activities is already in place.(www.naija247news.com)