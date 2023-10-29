“Kaduna Refinery Rehabilitation Project Set for 2024 Completion, Says Petroleum Minister”

Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has confirmed that the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery is on track and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The minister made this announcement during an inspection visit to the refinery on Saturday.

He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to ending the importation of petroleum products by reviving the nation’s refineries. The Kaduna Refinery, with a capacity of 110,000 barrels per day, is one of Nigeria’s four non-functional refineries that have not produced petrol for several years, forcing the country to rely heavily on imported petroleum products.

In February 2023, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) entered into an agreement with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited, a Korean company, for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery. Minister Lokpobiri’s visit to the refinery aimed to assess the progress of the ongoing rehabilitation work, which is part of the quick-fix project.

Accompanying the minister were Mele Kyari, the NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, and other senior officials from the ministry. Mustapha Sugungun, the Managing Director of the Kaduna Refinery, guided the minister and his team during their tour of the facility.

Official sources revealed that the last major maintenance work on the refinery was conducted approximately 15 years ago. However, given the progress made by the contractor handling the rehabilitation, the petroleum minister expressed optimism that the refinery will be operational again by the end of 2024, a sentiment shared by the NNPCL boss.