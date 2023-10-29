Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

“I Don’t Owe Anyone Explanation For Visiting Tinubu” – PDP Gov, Douye Diri

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 29,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has stated that he owes nobody any explanation for visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the presidential election.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor, the opposition is jittery and telling lies over his visit to Tinubu shortly after the Supreme Court declared him winner of the election.

Information Nigeria reports that a video had emerged of Diri congratulating Tinubu after the apex Court affirmed his presidential election on Thursday.

However, speaking at Igbedi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State, during the visit of the PDP’s governorship campaign trail on Friday, Diri said there was nothing unusual about his visit to Tinubu.

He explained that he was at the presidential villa to discuss serious state matters with the president, whom he said attended to the issues positively.

“Thursday, I was in Abuja and most of you saw the video trending. The opposition is now jittery and are telling lies. Of course, that is in their character.

“As a sitting governor, there is a sitting president and I do not owe them any explanation about my visit to the president.

“If the Supreme Court affirms the president of the country, as a sitting governor, I reserve all the rights to visit him. But beyond that, I went for very serious state business and I can tell you that Mr President attended to all the issues I raised,” he said,(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Eminem launches ‘tasty’ new pasta sauce called ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’
Next article
Kaduna Refinery Will Be Ready Q4 2024″ – Minister Of Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri Reveals
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kaduna Refinery Will Be Ready Q4 2024″ – Minister Of Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri Reveals

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 29,2023. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil),...

Eminem launches ‘tasty’ new pasta sauce called ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’

Emman Tochi -
Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem released a new pasta sauce...

Apapa-Led LP Group Hails Tinubu On S’Court Victory, Taunts Obi

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The Lamidi Apapa-led group in the Labour Party (LP)...

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa Governor

Kudirat Bukola -
The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal on Saturday affirmed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kaduna Refinery Will Be Ready Q4 2024″ – Minister Of Oil, Heineken Lokpobiri Reveals

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 29,2023. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil),...

Eminem launches ‘tasty’ new pasta sauce called ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’

Lifestyle News 0
Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem released a new pasta sauce...

Apapa-Led LP Group Hails Tinubu On S’Court Victory, Taunts Obi

Political parties 0
The Lamidi Apapa-led group in the Labour Party (LP)...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights