Lifestyle News

Eminem launches ‘tasty’ new pasta sauce called ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Grammy Award-winning rapper Eminem released a new pasta sauce called “Mom’s Spaghetti” this week, building on the success of his Detroit restaurant of the same name.

The name of the product is a reference to his 2002 song “Lose Yourself”, where two of the song’s most famous verses go: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

According to the Mom’s Spaghetti website, fans of the Midwest-born rapper can snag the new product at $13 a pop. Its ingredients include ground tomatoes, tomato pasta, garlic, carrots, red wine vinegar and various spices.

“Get your sweaters ready for some tasty s’ghetti sauce!!!” the product’s description reads. “For the most legitimate Mom’s Spaghetti pasta, pull some pre-cooked spaghetti from the fridge and reheat in a frying pan while adding your Mom’s Spaghetti sauce … It’s ready when the noodles have a bit of a snap and the sauce is heated to taste.”

The name of the product is a reference to Eminem’s hit 2002 song “Lose Yourself”. (@momsspaghetti via X / Fox News)
“That’s how you get a great leftover taste the first time around! Add powdered parm and serve with some Texas toast with garlic butter for s’ghetti like we serve it up on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit,” the page adds.

According to the website, the brand’s mission is to “taste like a leftover sauce the first time around.”

“Those second day sauces bring something else to the table… something seasoned and experienced,” the site explained. “They’ve got no time to mess around.”

The Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant was established in Detroit in 2021. It is known in the Motor City for serving pasta in Chinese restaurant-style oyster pails.

Apapa-Led LP Group Hails Tinubu On S'Court Victory, Taunts Obi
