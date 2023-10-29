Menu
City of Houston, Texas, USA proclaims October 25 as FITCC Day

By: Naija247news

Date:

In recognition of Fidelity Bank Plc’s commitment to fostering bilateral trade and economic development between the city of Houston, Texas and Nigeria, the City of Houston has designated October 25 as “Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect Day”.

Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston officially declared the special day in a statement released from Houston, Texas, on Thursday, 26 October 2023.

The proclamation reads in part, “Whereas, The Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect summit committed to fostering bilateral trade and economic development between the city of Houston and Nigeria. The City of Houston commends Fidelity Bank Nigeria for their commitment to enhance international trade.

“Therefore, I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the City of Houston, hereby proclaim October 25, 2023, as Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect Day.”

It would be recalled that Fidelity Bank hosted the second edition of its international non-oil trade expo tagged FITCC Houston on 24 and 25 October 2023 in the city of Houston, Texas, United States of America. The event featured exhibitions by more than 160 businesses as well as several panel and networking sessions all tailored towards increasing the number of Nigerian businesses that export into the US market and enabling exporters to build capacity to improve product quality and meet international standards amongst other objectives.

“We are grateful for the warm welcome from the Houston community and residents of Nigerian descent. Quite often we are asked why we choose to host this year’s FITCC in the city of Houston and our response has revolved around the economic opportunities provided by its demographic profile and ethnic diversity as well as its strategic location which makes the City the ideal destination for international trade and a transit point to other regional markets in the South of the United States of America”, remarked Fidelity Bank’s MD/CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe in her welcome address at FITCC Houston.

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer commercial bank with over 8 million customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

The bank was recognized as the Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023 and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. The bank has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

