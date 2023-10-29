Menu
Political parties

Apapa-Led LP Group Hails Tinubu On S’Court Victory, Taunts Obi

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The Lamidi Apapa-led group in the Labour Party (LP) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, saying the affirmation of the election of the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll is well-deserved.

The Apapa-led group mocked the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi; as well as his legal team “for presenting the worst election petition ever in Nigeria’s history”.

In a statement on Saturday by the spokesman for the group, Abayomi Arabambi, Apapa said “it should be on record that Peter Obi’s frivolous and bland petition was dismissed in less than 120 seconds” the justices of the apex court last Thursday.

Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had challenged the victory of Tinubu, in the last election up to the apex court.
Not satisfied with the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) earlier in September, Atiku and Obi approached the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the grounds of double nomination, alleged certificate forgery, non-transmission of results electronically, 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), amongst others.

However, on Thursday, the Justice John Okoro-led panel of the apex court threw out all the appeals by Atiku and Obi for lacking merit. The panel thereafter upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory.
In its statement on Saturday, the Apapa-led group said, “The victory of President Bola Tinubu is well-deserved. It is a testimony of hard-work, resilience, dedication and love for the nation.”

The group also congratulated Atiku who “gave his best interest this election. The Former Vice President remains, a veteran and not a failure, he gave it all but destiny at times speak”.
However, the group criticised Obi for filing “meaningless petition” which was “dismissed under 120 second (2mins) by the justices of Supreme Court”.

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa Governor
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

