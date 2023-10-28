Menu
Politics & Govt News

You Still Vote Politicians Despite Not Denying Being A Thief,Certificate Forger – Amaechi Slams

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 28,2023.

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has slammed Nigerians, saying they do not react to anything.

In a viral video, Amaechi was speaking at an event in Lagos State, being his first major appearance since the All Progressives Congress, APC’s primary elections, where he came behind Bola Tinubu, who later emerged as the winner of the presidential poll.

Speaking about the alleged certificate forgery, Amaechi said that politicians never denied being thieves, forging school or NYSC certificates, but Nigerians still vote for such politicians.

Amaechi lamented that serious issues which easily lead to mass protests elsewhere are swept under the carpet by Nigerians, who, according to him, take nothing seriously.

“Nigerians don’t react to anything. Has any politician told you he is not a thief? You are shouting ‘forgery’; forgery, Which politician told you he didnt forge? Which politician told you they went to university? Which politician told you she served in NYSC? And which politician told you he has his certificate?” he said.

“Nigerians know and still vote for them, so what’s your problem? No, tell me, what’s your problem? Tell me, why should I speak when there’s already nothing new?

“Nothing bothers Nigerians, so why should I waste my time? I chose to stay in the house quietly. I chose not to speak again because Nigerians will do nothing.

“Nigerians are committing suicide. Instead of finding solutions to your problems, you’re committing suicide.

“I’m praying for you every day that you should continue to commit suicide so that by the time I wake up one day, all of you have died so that I can now reap the benefits of your death by taking those things.”(www.naija247news.com)

