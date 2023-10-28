Menu
Victor Boniface Presented with Golden Boot for Joint Top Scorer in Europa League

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigerian forward, Victor Boniface, was recently honored with the Golden Boot award for sharing the title of joint top scorer in the UEFA Europa League last season, alongside Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. The two players each netted six goals in Europe’s second-tier club competition during the previous season.

The 22-year-old received his award prior to Bayer Leverkusen’s home match against Qarabag at the BayArena on a Thursday night. Boniface’s impressive performance in the Europa League led to his transfer from the Belgian Pro League club, Union St Gilloise, to Leverkusen during the summer transfer window.

Since joining Die Werkself, the Nigerian striker has already made a notable impact, contributing two goals and an assist in just three appearances this season. His remarkable achievements in the Europa League serve as a testament to his talent and potential in the world of football.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

