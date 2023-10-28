Menu
Two teenage girls dies, others rescued in Lagos boat accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 28, 2023.

Teenage girls numbering two, Misturat Okunbanjo,18, and Azeezat Amoo,16, have been confirmed dead in a boat accident that occurred in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Four other victims were also rescued in the incident that occurred around 8 pm on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the state Fire and Rescue Service, Ololade Agboola, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, said the passengers were on their way to Isawo from Olorunsogo area of the community when the boat capsized.

Agboola, said a search and rescue operation was conducted by men of the fire service with the assistance of locals which led to the recovery of the bodies.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service conducted overnight operations and successfully rescued four female adults while recovering two others in the Isawo community of the Ikorodu area of Lagos,” the statement read.

“The accident was reported at 8:16 pm on Thursday, prompting the deployment of the Search and Rescue Crew from the agency. The crew collaborated with locals who were familiar with the terrain.

“Despite the darkness, the search continued until late at night when it was suspended. Four of the six victims on board the capsized boat crossing from Olorunsogo to Isawo were rescued.

“The crew resumed their efforts in the early hours of Friday to continue the search. Unfortunately, they recovered the bodies of two females, identified as Misturat Okunbanjo, 18, and Azeezat Amoo, 16.

“The recovery operation concluded at approximately 10:10 pm.”. (www.naija247news.com).

