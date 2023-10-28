Menu
Two Lives Lost in Apparent UNIBEN Cult-Related Violence

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Edo State’s University of Benin (UNIBEN) has been rocked by tragedy as two unidentified young men fell victim to a suspected cult-related attack.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke anonymously, the incident unfolded around 5 pm on a Friday, sending shockwaves through the Ugbowo campus of UNIBEN. The aftermath of the incident saw the campus limiting vehicle access to and from the university through a single entry gate.

Despite numerous attempts to reach out to the university authorities via the UNIBEN Public Relations Officer, their response remained elusive.

Regrettably, the university’s security personnel declined to provide our reporters access to the campus and refrained from commenting on the suspected cult-related violence.

When questioned, the student union president chose not to issue any public statement regarding the incident, further deepening the silence surrounding the matter.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State, while indicating no prior knowledge of the incident, assured that they would respond to our reporters’ inquiries as the situation demanded.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

