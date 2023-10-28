Menu
President Tinubu Appoints Prof. Tunji Olaopa Chairman Federal Civil Service Commission

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 28,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Prof. Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

His appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statementon Friday titled ‘President Tinubu appoints new Federal Civil Service Commission leadership team.’

Tinubu also appointed 11 others to direct the affairs of the country’s civil service with effect from November 30, 2023.

The 11 others include members representing Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, Dr. Daudu Jalo, Gekpe Isu (Akwa Ibom and Cross River), Dr. Chamberlain Nwele (Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu), Rufus Godwins (Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa), Dr. Adamu Hussein ( Niger and the FCT) and Aminu Nabegu (Jigawa and Kano).

Others are Hindatu Abdullahi (Kaduna and Katsina), Shehu Aliyu (Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara), Odekunle Aduke (Kogi and Kwara), Jide Jimoh (Lagos and Ogun) and Dr. Festus Oyebade (Osun and Oyo).

“Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of the tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023,” Ngelale noted.

The President said he expects the new FCSC leadership to “competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitisation of the Federal Bureaucracy” to enable, and not stifle, growth.

He also expressed hope that the leaders would attract private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.(www.naija247news.com)

