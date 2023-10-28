OBITUARY: Iyalode Of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson Is Dead

Chief Alaba Lawson, the former National President of the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Iyalode of Yorubaland, has passed away. Her demise was confirmed in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, by Maku Abdul Rahaman, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines, and Agriculture.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chief Alaba Lawson held the esteemed titles of Iyalode of Yorubaland and Iyalode of Egbaland. Additionally, she served as the Chairman of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta, which is owned by Ogun State.

During her life, she was known for her significant contributions as a politician, a prominent entrepreneur, and an academician. Chief Alaba Lawson was born on January 18, 1951, in Abeokuta.