Nyesom Wike Stands Firm in Supporting Tinubu for 2023 Presidential Election

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has reiterated his unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the upcoming 2023 presidential election. Wike has emphasized that he has no regrets about his endorsement of Tinubu and has gone further to pledge his commitment to mobilizing electoral support for Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This declaration was made by Wike during a gathering in Abuja, where he hosted leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Rivers State, led by the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Victor Giadom.

Wike stressed the importance of supporting the president, irrespective of one’s political affiliation, emphasizing his belief in principles of equity, fairness, and justice. He underlined that the Nigerian state belongs to all citizens and that inclusivity is paramount.

As a political leader, Wike made it clear that he stands for the interests of all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations. He also emphasized the role of President Buhari as not just the leader of the APC but as the President of Nigeria, highlighting the importance of governance that benefits all citizens.

Wike acknowledged the significance of the support provided to Tinubu during the election, recognizing Tinubu’s capabilities and political determination. He extended an olive branch to work collaboratively with all members, whether they supported Tinubu or not.

In response to Wike’s stance, Victor Giadom praised Wike for his support of President Tinubu and requested that members of the Rivers APC be actively involved in the political process.