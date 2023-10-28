Nigerian Troops Eliminate Six Terrorists As Boko Haram Commander Surrenders In Borno state

Troops of Sector 3 under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) eliminated six 6 terrorists in a daring counter-ambush in Binduldul, Borno State.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Military Public Information Officer – N’djamena, Chad, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

During the operation, the troops recovered a substantial amount of arms, including 2 x PKT guns, 5 x AK 47 rifles, 3 x AK 47 Magazines, and 239 x rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

“The operation carried out on 20 October 2023, shows the unwavering commitment of the MNJTF towards clearing remnants of terrorists in its Areas of operation,” the statement read.

“Sadly, 2 brave soldiers sustained injuries during the operation but are in stable condition and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families, we wish them a speedy and full recovery.”

In a related development, on 17 October 2023, Bulama Bukar, a 23-year-old suspect, surrendered to troops in Gubio, Borno State.

“Bukar claimed to be a Commander of Boko Haram, located at Camp Tafkin Chadi in Gilima village of Abadam Local Government. His voluntary surrender was facilitated by the Borno State government effort.

Upon surrendering, Bulama Bukar handed over one AK 47 Rifle, 5 x Magazines, 44 x 7.62 millimeter Special Ammunition and one motorcycle, alongside other items. This surrender and the recovery of the cache of arms will undoubtedly motivate his other colleagues to lay down arms towards more secure region.

“The Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali commends the bravery and dedication of troops in the successful execution of these operations adding that MNJTF remains committed to working closely with local authorities and the international community to restore peace and security in the Lake Chad basin region.”