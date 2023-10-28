Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Nigerian Troops Eliminate Six Terrorists As Boko Haram Commander Surrenders In Borno state

By: News Wire

Date:

Troops of Sector 3 under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) eliminated six 6 terrorists in a daring counter-ambush in Binduldul, Borno State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Military Public Information Officer – N’djamena, Chad, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

During the operation, the troops recovered a substantial amount of arms, including 2 x PKT guns, 5 x AK 47 rifles, 3 x AK 47 Magazines, and 239 x rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

“The operation carried out on 20 October 2023, shows the unwavering commitment of the MNJTF towards clearing remnants of terrorists in its Areas of operation,” the statement read.

“During the operation, the troops recovered a substantial amount of arms, including 2 x PKT guns, 5 x AK 47 rifles, 3 x AK 47 Magazines, and 239 x rounds of ammunition of various calibres. This seizure has dealt a heavy blow to the terrorist network and significantly disrupted their activities in the area,”

“Sadly, 2 brave soldiers sustained injuries during the operation but are in stable condition and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families, we wish them a speedy and full recovery.”

In a related development, on 17 October 2023, Bulama Bukar, a 23-year-old suspect, surrendered to troops in Gubio, Borno State.

“Bukar claimed to be a Commander of Boko Haram, located at Camp Tafkin Chadi in Gilima village of Abadam Local Government. His voluntary surrender was facilitated by the Borno State government effort.

Upon surrendering, Bulama Bukar handed over one AK 47 Rifle, 5 x Magazines, 44 x 7.62 millimeter Special Ammunition and one motorcycle, alongside other items. This surrender and the recovery of the cache of arms will undoubtedly motivate his other colleagues to lay down arms towards more secure region.

“The Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali commends the bravery and dedication of troops in the successful execution of these operations adding that MNJTF remains committed to working closely with local authorities and the international community to restore peace and security in the Lake Chad basin region.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Chelsea Loanee David Datro Fofana Faces Ban for Clash with Manager
Next article
Reps Ask Tinubu Govt To Sell All Police Barracks
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news -
CARLOS Trejo Sosa was perhaps the friendliest Cuban Ambassador...

Military Prevents N1.2 Billion Crude Oil Theft Amid Production Surge

Idowu Peters -
The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that over the...

PM Netanyahu Invokes the Words of Jesus Christ on Isreal Hamas war

Naija247news -
…Quotes the words of Jesus Christ in new testament The...

Two teenage girls dies, others rescued in Lagos boat accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Teenage girls numbering two, Misturat Okunbanjo,18,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade by Owei Lakemfa

Opinion 0
CARLOS Trejo Sosa was perhaps the friendliest Cuban Ambassador...

Military Prevents N1.2 Billion Crude Oil Theft Amid Production Surge

News Analysis 0
The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that over the...

PM Netanyahu Invokes the Words of Jesus Christ on Isreal Hamas war

Geopolitics 0
…Quotes the words of Jesus Christ in new testament The...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights