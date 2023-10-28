“Nigerian Crypto Exchanges Record $40 Million in Bitcoin Trades Amidst Economic Challenges”

Nigeria’s local cryptocurrency exchanges have seen a trading volume of approximately $40 million in Bitcoin within the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko’s data. It is important to note that this figure may not encompass trading activities by local residents on global exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.

Over the past month, the Nigerian Naira has experienced a 0.45% decrease in value against the U.S. dollar, and this decline has been much more significant, standing at 45%, over the past six months. An IMF study indicates that inflation rates in Nigeria have risen by 25% compared to the previous year, in 2022. This substantial increase in inflation has likely driven interest in Bitcoin as an alternative to the weakening Naira.

Nigeria is recognized for its notable cryptocurrency adoption, as a September report by analysis firm Chainalysis ranked Nigeria as the second-most active country, following India, in terms of user participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency trading activities. This highlights the country’s growing involvement in the crypto space.

Furthermore, expectations of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval in the United States have generated enthusiasm among crypto investors. This anticipation has led to a 20% weekly gain in Bitcoin’s value and a surge in options trading, nearing historical highs.

Price volatility, which had been relatively absent in recent months, made a resurgence as Bitcoin’s value quickly spiked to $35,000 within hours earlier in the week. This sudden increase was triggered by the discovery of a ticker associated with BlackRock’s proposed Bitcoin ETF, which prompted a wave of exuberance among those who may have interpreted it as a sign of approval.