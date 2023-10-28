Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

“My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life” – Bolanle Ninalowo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has stated that his crashed marriage with his estranged wife, Bunmi, was never a mistake, rather, a blessing.

Naija247news reports that Ninalowo had in September announced his divorce from his wife, Bunmi.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor said: “My wife and I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.”

However, speaking in his latest interview with TVC, Ninalowo expressed his perception about his failed marriage.

Regarding his current relationship status, he said: “I am a special kind of person, I am anointed, graceful, and very spiritual. My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life, it was divine and the next woman I will meet will also be divine.

“You cannot have a destination without a journey, and I am journeying through life. I’m not interested in any woman but when I see the woman, I will know.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Lift Forex Restrictions on 43 Items”
Next article
Mohamed Salah’s Historic Achievement Overshadows Arsenal Legend
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news -
CARLOS Trejo Sosa was perhaps the friendliest Cuban Ambassador...

Military Prevents N1.2 Billion Crude Oil Theft Amid Production Surge

Idowu Peters -
The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that over the...

PM Netanyahu Invokes the Words of Jesus Christ on Isreal Hamas war

Naija247news -
…Quotes the words of Jesus Christ in new testament The...

Two teenage girls dies, others rescued in Lagos boat accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Teenage girls numbering two, Misturat Okunbanjo,18,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade by Owei Lakemfa

Opinion 0
CARLOS Trejo Sosa was perhaps the friendliest Cuban Ambassador...

Military Prevents N1.2 Billion Crude Oil Theft Amid Production Surge

News Analysis 0
The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that over the...

PM Netanyahu Invokes the Words of Jesus Christ on Isreal Hamas war

Geopolitics 0
…Quotes the words of Jesus Christ in new testament The...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights