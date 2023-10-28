“My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life” – Bolanle Ninalowo

October 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has stated that his crashed marriage with his estranged wife, Bunmi, was never a mistake, rather, a blessing.

Naija247news reports that Ninalowo had in September announced his divorce from his wife, Bunmi.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor said: “My wife and I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.”

However, speaking in his latest interview with TVC, Ninalowo expressed his perception about his failed marriage.

Regarding his current relationship status, he said: “I am a special kind of person, I am anointed, graceful, and very spiritual. My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life, it was divine and the next woman I will meet will also be divine.

“You cannot have a destination without a journey, and I am journeying through life. I’m not interested in any woman but when I see the woman, I will know.”(www.naija247news.com).