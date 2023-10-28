Menu
Mr. Ibu advised to cut off his two toes – Mr. Ibu's former manager Chochoo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nigerian actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has received medical advice to undergo a surgical procedure involving the amputation of two toes due to complications resulting from diabetes.

This revelation made by his close friend and former manager, Chochoo, comes amidst persistent rumors of the actor’s death circulating online for the past two months.

Chochoo, who remains a close confidant of Mr. Ibu, has sought to clarify the situation and put an end to the erroneous reports of the actor’s demise.

While acknowledging the gravity of Mr. Ibu’s health issues, he emphasized that the actor is still very much alive and has decided to undergo the advised surgical procedure to address his ongoing health concerns.

The decision to amputate two toes was not taken lightly, and it was made after consultations with medical professionals who determined that these toes had been severely affected by diabetes and were at risk of further deterioration.

Contrary to baseless online speculations that Mr. Ibu might lose an entire leg, the doctors have recommended a focused and targeted approach to preserve his overall health.

In the former manager words;

“He has been dying online for about two months now. I don’t know where they are getting the news from because online he is already dead but offline he is still alive. He is having another operation either today or tomorrow morning. I was his former manager but we are still very close. Online he is dead already but he is very much alive in reality.”

“He has had some complications based on his health but this time he is battling with diabetes. Contrary to reports online that they want to cut off his leg, the doctors advised him to cut off two toes because they have been affected by the illness because they were getting rotten,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

