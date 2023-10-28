Mohamed Salah’s Historic Achievement Overshadows Arsenal Legend

In a truly astonishing turn of events, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has eclipsed a record set by the revered Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, dating back to 2006. Salah made this groundbreaking move when he scored a goal during Liverpool’s commanding 5-1 victory over Toulouse in the Europa League at the iconic Anfield stadium on Thursday evening.

Salah’s remarkable feat unfolded as he emerged from the bench, with roughly 20 minutes left on the clock, and proceeded to deliver a sensational strike in the 93rd minute. In a team effort, Diego Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, and Ryan Gravenberch also contributed with their own goals under the watchful eye of manager Jurgen Klopp.

What makes this accomplishment even more extraordinary is that Salah’s goal against Toulouse has propelled his total to an unprecedented 43 goals in major European competitions for Liverpool. This figure stands as the highest ever achieved by any player representing an English club.

Of these 43 awe-inspiring goals, a remarkable 41 were netted in the illustrious Champions League, with the remaining two adding to this season’s remarkable tally in the Europa League. Consequently, Salah’s achievement has now eclipsed Henry’s prior record of 42 goals during his tenure at Arsenal, with 35 of those coming in the Champions League and seven in the UEFA Cup. In doing so, Mohamed Salah has etched his name firmly in the annals of football history, further cementing his status as a true icon of the sport.