Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Mohamed Salah’s Historic Achievement Overshadows Arsenal Legend

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a truly astonishing turn of events, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has eclipsed a record set by the revered Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, dating back to 2006. Salah made this groundbreaking move when he scored a goal during Liverpool’s commanding 5-1 victory over Toulouse in the Europa League at the iconic Anfield stadium on Thursday evening.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Salah’s remarkable feat unfolded as he emerged from the bench, with roughly 20 minutes left on the clock, and proceeded to deliver a sensational strike in the 93rd minute. In a team effort, Diego Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, and Ryan Gravenberch also contributed with their own goals under the watchful eye of manager Jurgen Klopp.

What makes this accomplishment even more extraordinary is that Salah’s goal against Toulouse has propelled his total to an unprecedented 43 goals in major European competitions for Liverpool. This figure stands as the highest ever achieved by any player representing an English club.

Of these 43 awe-inspiring goals, a remarkable 41 were netted in the illustrious Champions League, with the remaining two adding to this season’s remarkable tally in the Europa League. Consequently, Salah’s achievement has now eclipsed Henry’s prior record of 42 goals during his tenure at Arsenal, with 35 of those coming in the Champions League and seven in the UEFA Cup. In doing so, Mohamed Salah has etched his name firmly in the annals of football history, further cementing his status as a true icon of the sport.

Previous article
“My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life” – Bolanle Ninalowo
Next article
Billboard Music Awards Introduce Afrobeats Categories and Nominate Leading Artists
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news -
CARLOS Trejo Sosa was perhaps the friendliest Cuban Ambassador...

Military Prevents N1.2 Billion Crude Oil Theft Amid Production Surge

Idowu Peters -
The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that over the...

PM Netanyahu Invokes the Words of Jesus Christ on Isreal Hamas war

Naija247news -
…Quotes the words of Jesus Christ in new testament The...

Two teenage girls dies, others rescued in Lagos boat accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Teenage girls numbering two, Misturat Okunbanjo,18,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade by Owei Lakemfa

Opinion 0
CARLOS Trejo Sosa was perhaps the friendliest Cuban Ambassador...

Military Prevents N1.2 Billion Crude Oil Theft Amid Production Surge

News Analysis 0
The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that over the...

PM Netanyahu Invokes the Words of Jesus Christ on Isreal Hamas war

Geopolitics 0
…Quotes the words of Jesus Christ in new testament The...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights