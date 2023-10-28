Menu
Search
Subscribe
Manufacturing

“Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Lift Forex Restrictions on 43 Items”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Decision to Lift Forex Restrictions on 43 Items Faces Criticism from the Manufacturers Association

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed its disapproval of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent move to remove restrictions on 43 items from accessing forex through the official trade window. MAN believes that this decision could have detrimental effects on the productive sector.

Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, the Vice President of MAN, South-West Zone, and Chairman of Basic Metal, Iron, Steel, and Fabricated Metal Products, voiced these concerns in a statement released on Wednesday. He characterized the central bank’s reversal as a policy somersault that could carry severe implications for the nation’s economy.

Yusuf pointed out that this decision might impact critical areas such as unemployment, youth restiveness, issues related to ports, including incorrect declarations, and the influx of substandard products into the market. He also emphasized that the policy shift could potentially lead to the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country, worsening security concerns.

Yusuf expressed further concerns, stating, “As I speak with you, most financial institutions are confused, and this policy, if not quickly reversed, may lead to the distress of some banks while massive job losses are looming. This fear is open for the CBN to verify.”

Previous article
“Germany-Nigeria Trade Surpasses €3 Billion in 2022: Strong Economic Ties”
Next article
“My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life” – Bolanle Ninalowo
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news -
CARLOS Trejo Sosa was perhaps the friendliest Cuban Ambassador...

Military Prevents N1.2 Billion Crude Oil Theft Amid Production Surge

Idowu Peters -
The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that over the...

PM Netanyahu Invokes the Words of Jesus Christ on Isreal Hamas war

Naija247news -
…Quotes the words of Jesus Christ in new testament The...

Two teenage girls dies, others rescued in Lagos boat accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Teenage girls numbering two, Misturat Okunbanjo,18,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade by Owei Lakemfa

Opinion 0
CARLOS Trejo Sosa was perhaps the friendliest Cuban Ambassador...

Military Prevents N1.2 Billion Crude Oil Theft Amid Production Surge

News Analysis 0
The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that over the...

PM Netanyahu Invokes the Words of Jesus Christ on Isreal Hamas war

Geopolitics 0
…Quotes the words of Jesus Christ in new testament The...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights