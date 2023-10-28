“Manufacturers Criticize CBN’s Decision to Lift Forex Restrictions on 43 Items”

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Decision to Lift Forex Restrictions on 43 Items Faces Criticism from the Manufacturers Association

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed its disapproval of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent move to remove restrictions on 43 items from accessing forex through the official trade window. MAN believes that this decision could have detrimental effects on the productive sector.

Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, the Vice President of MAN, South-West Zone, and Chairman of Basic Metal, Iron, Steel, and Fabricated Metal Products, voiced these concerns in a statement released on Wednesday. He characterized the central bank’s reversal as a policy somersault that could carry severe implications for the nation’s economy.

Yusuf pointed out that this decision might impact critical areas such as unemployment, youth restiveness, issues related to ports, including incorrect declarations, and the influx of substandard products into the market. He also emphasized that the policy shift could potentially lead to the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country, worsening security concerns.

Yusuf expressed further concerns, stating, “As I speak with you, most financial institutions are confused, and this policy, if not quickly reversed, may lead to the distress of some banks while massive job losses are looming. This fear is open for the CBN to verify.”