Lokpobiri and Kyari Inspect Kaduna Refinery…

Kaduna, a state in north-west Nigeria, witnessed the visit of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum, and Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. Their presence was to evaluate the progress of an ongoing quick-fix project at the Kaduna refinery.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Additionally, the Minister and Kyari convened in Kaduna for the 14th Refineries Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting, part of a broader effort linked to President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Ministry of Petroleum and NNPC Limited. The directive aims to revitalize the nation’s stagnant refineries, promoting local crude oil refining.

The Kaduna refinery, with a capacity of 110,000 barrels per day (bpd), is one of Nigeria’s four non-operational refineries that have been unable to produce petrol for many years, forcing the nation to heavily rely on imported petroleum products.

According to official sources, the last major maintenance work on the refinery was carried out around fifteen years ago. In February 2023, NNPC Limited signed an agreement with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited, a Korean company, for the refinery’s rehabilitation.