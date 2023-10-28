Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Lokpobiri and Kyari Inspect Kaduna Refinery…

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Kaduna, a state in north-west Nigeria, witnessed the visit of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum, and Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. Their presence was to evaluate the progress of an ongoing quick-fix project at the Kaduna refinery.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Additionally, the Minister and Kyari convened in Kaduna for the 14th Refineries Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting, part of a broader effort linked to President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Ministry of Petroleum and NNPC Limited. The directive aims to revitalize the nation’s stagnant refineries, promoting local crude oil refining.

The Kaduna refinery, with a capacity of 110,000 barrels per day (bpd), is one of Nigeria’s four non-operational refineries that have been unable to produce petrol for many years, forcing the nation to heavily rely on imported petroleum products.

According to official sources, the last major maintenance work on the refinery was carried out around fifteen years ago. In February 2023, NNPC Limited signed an agreement with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited, a Korean company, for the refinery’s rehabilitation.

Previous article
Full Text Of Justice Dattijo’s Speech On CJN’s Powers, State Of The Judiciary, Other Matters
Next article
Two Lives Lost in Apparent UNIBEN Cult-Related Violence
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Apapa-Led LP Group Hails Tinubu On S’Court Victory, Taunts Obi

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The Lamidi Apapa-led group in the Labour Party (LP)...

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa Governor

Kudirat Bukola -
The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal on Saturday affirmed...

“Kaduna Refinery Rehabilitation Project Set for 2024 Completion, Says Petroleum Minister”

Joseph Adam -
Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources,...

Lagos State Govt Reopens Alaba, Trade Fair Markets

Naija247news -
The Lagos State Government has reopened the Alaba International...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Apapa-Led LP Group Hails Tinubu On S’Court Victory, Taunts Obi

Political parties 0
The Lamidi Apapa-led group in the Labour Party (LP)...

Tribunal Affirms Fintiri’s Re-Election As Adamawa Governor

Political parties 0
The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal on Saturday affirmed...

“Kaduna Refinery Rehabilitation Project Set for 2024 Completion, Says Petroleum Minister”

News Analysis 0
Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights