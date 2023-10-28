Menu
“Leave me off your fight with Davido” — Phyna warns Dammy Krane

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 28, 2023.

Reality TV star, Phyna, has warned musician Dammy Krane to leave her out of his fight with Afrobeats superstar, Davido.

The two musicians have been at loggerheads on social media the past week after Dammy Krane accused Davido of owing him money.

In a bid to call out the new father, Dammy Krane made a post on his Instagram story chastising Davido for getting angry when a promoter said she didn’t know him but also claiming not to know Phyna.

Phyna who was tagged to the story, commented under with laughing emojis which Dammy Krane also posted on his story as well as on Twitter saying; “Phyna sef laugh una idolo matter😂”

This seemed to aggravate the reality star who immediately disassociated herself from Dammy Krane who wanted a form of alliance in his fight with Davido.

In her words on Twitter;

“When you Dey chop life you no call me, e don set now you wan drag me enter, I be one man squad, I nor dy gang up. @dammy_krane”

Phyna also posted on her Instagram story, warning him to leave her out of the fight while clarifying she didn’t know Dammy Krane and the laugh was innocent.(www.naija247news.com).

