In an electrifying La Liga Clasico, Jude Bellingham delivered a stunning performance, securing a 2-1 comeback victory for Real Madrid against Barcelona on Saturday. The English international, who has been on a remarkable goalscoring streak since joining Madrid, fired a rocket into the top corner from long range after Ilkay Gundogan had given Barcelona the lead at the Olympic Stadium.

In stoppage time, Bellingham struck again, silencing the Barcelona faithful and reaching a total of 10 goals in the top flight this season. Despite Barcelona’s woodwork encounters and dominating play, Bellingham, La Liga’s top goalscorer, proved unstoppable, leaving his mark in his first Clasico.

Bellingham’s brace propelled Real Madrid to the summit of La Liga, edging past Girona on goal difference, with both teams holding a four-point lead over Barcelona in third place. Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrid coach, was full of praise for the 20-year-old match-winner, emphasizing the game-changing quality of Bellingham’s equalizer.

Bellingham’s scoring prowess has been nothing short of phenomenal, with 13 goals in 13 games for Real Madrid across all competitions. Ancelotti is optimistic that he can reach even greater heights in terms of goal scoring, highlighting his significant role within the team.

Despite an impressive showing from Barcelona, coach Xavi expressed frustration at losing the match, citing Madrid’s efficiency as the key difference. Bellingham’s stunning goals made all the difference in a match that swung dramatically in Madrid’s favor.

Both teams were boosted by the return of key players from injury, with Bellingham shining in his role as Real Madrid’s playmaker. However, it was Gundogan, Barcelona’s summer signing, who initially broke the deadlock, capitalizing on a defensive mishap to put the hosts ahead.

In an intense battle, both sides hit the woodwork, but Bellingham’s long-range strike finally leveled the score. With the game appearing to end in a draw, Bellingham stepped up again, finding the perfect position to score the winner through Ter Stegen’s legs.

Bellingham’s exceptional performance left a lasting impression on the Clasico, proving that he’s a rising star for Real Madrid, and his goals secured a crucial victory against Barcelona.