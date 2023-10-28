Menu
FootBall

Harry Kane’s Hat-Trick Inspires Bayern’s 8-0 Triumph over Darmstadt..

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a dazzling display of football, Harry Kane netted a remarkable hat-trick, including a spectacular goal from his own half, as Bayern Munich crushed promoted team Darmstadt 8-0. This victory marked Manuel Neuer’s return to Bundesliga action after nearly a year sidelined with a broken leg.

However, Neuer’s comeback took an unexpected turn when Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich received an early red card for a clumsy foul. Darmstadt also found themselves down to nine men before half-time after Klaus Gjasula was controversially sent off. The visitors’ woes continued as Matej Maglica was expelled for a similar challenge on Kane.

Leroy Sane had a goal disallowed for offside just before the break, but Bayern unleashed a scoring spree in the second half, finding the net seven times in 25 minutes. Kane opened the scoring with a close-range header, followed by Sane’s tap-in. Jamal Musiala and Sane added two elegant long-range strikes, and Kane capped it off with a sensational long-range shot. Thomas Mueller and Musiala added two more goals.

Kane’s hat-trick was the icing on the cake, securing his second hat-trick in nine Bundesliga games this season.

In other matches, high-flying Stuttgart faced their first home defeat of the season in a thrilling 3-2 derby loss to Hoffenheim. Union Berlin’s troubles continued with a 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen, extending their losing streak to 10 games. Augsburg came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-2, and Borussia Moenchengladbach battled to a 2-1 win over Heidenheim.

