Big Tech

"Google paid $26.3 Billion in 2021 to Become Default Search Engine on Mobile phones and Browsersl"

By: News Wire

Date:

In 2021, Google paid a staggering $26.3 billion to secure its position as the default search engine on mobile phones and web browsers. This revelation came to light during a federal antitrust trial against the company. The payment wasn’t specific to any single entity, but it’s likely that Apple, among others, was the largest beneficiary of these funds. This significant sum demonstrates Google’s efforts to maintain its dominance in the search engine market by entering into partnerships with key players, including Apple. The U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general have alleged that Google’s actions unfairly solidify its monopoly status by limiting the access of competitors to critical distribution channels, such as Apple’s Safari web browser.

Google’s payment practices extend beyond Apple, encompassing various distributors and partners. These include prominent device manufacturers like LG, Motorola, and Samsung, major U.S. wireless carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, as well as browser developers such as Mozilla, Opera, and UCWeb. Google pays these entities to secure its general search engine as the default and often to prevent them from collaborating with Google’s competitors. The Department of Justice has raised concerns about these practices.

Google argues that users still have the option to change their default search engine with a simple configuration change.

According to the information presented in the court, under the title “Google Search+ Margins,” Google’s search business generated more than $146 billion in revenue in 2021, with traffic acquisition costs (TAC) exceeding $26 billion. A slide displayed during the trial showed data dating back to 2014, indicating that the division’s revenue significantly increased over time, while TAC costs also saw substantial growth.

It’s important to note that Google’s reported TAC figure includes payments to network partners for displaying ads on their platforms, as disclosed in the company’s 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The specific portion of TAC mentioned in the slide relates to the payments made to “distribution partners” who provide search access points and services, including browser providers, mobile carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and software developers. This component of TAC appears to be what the slide primarily referred to.

Google declined to comment on this matter, and Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Clara Pulido: Daughter of Fidel, friend, sister, comrade by Owei Lakemfa
Aftermath Of Supreme Court Verdict, FG Outlines Tinubu's Efforts To Cushion Hardship
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

