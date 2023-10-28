“Germany-Nigeria Trade Surpasses €3 Billion in 2022: Strong Economic Ties”

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Gunther, announced that Germany-Nigeria trade reached €3 billion in 2022, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year. Germany and Nigeria have had diplomatic relations for over 60 years, and Nigeria is Germany’s second-largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Germany’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Nigeria is expected to exceed €1 billion. The trade relationship is characterized by Germany exporting machinery, food products, and chemical products to Nigeria, while Nigeria primarily exports crude oil, food products, and other raw materials to Germany.

There are 90 German companies operating in Nigeria, providing employment opportunities, and notable companies like Bayer, Bosch, DHL, Henkel, and Lufthansa are actively involved.

Germany has made significant investments in Nigeria’s energy and climate sectors, supporting renewable energy production, energy efficiency, and improving the electricity grid. They are committed to supporting Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan with high-tech investments in climate-friendly technology.

In terms of development cooperation, Germany has committed substantial funding for various projects in Nigeria, including economic development, climate protection, education, and more.

In the areas of stabilization and humanitarian assistance, Germany has contributed to initiatives aimed at stabilizing conflict-affected regions and providing humanitarian aid in Nigeria, particularly in the Lake Chad Basin Region.