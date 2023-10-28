Full Text Of Justice Dattijo’s Speech On CJN’s Powers, State Of The Judiciary, Other Matters

One of the Justices at the Supreme Court, Justice Muhammad Dattijo, retired from active service recently, having attained the statutory retirement age of 70 years.

At his valedictory speech, the Niger State-born jurist, who spent 43 years in the judiciary spoke on arrays of issues including the power of the Chief Justice of the Nigeria (CJN), appointment of justices from all geo-political zones among others.

See the full text of his speech below: