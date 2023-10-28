“Chelsea’s Home Woes Continue as Nketiah’s Hat-Trick Propels Arsenal to 5-0 Victory”

Chelsea’s woes continue as Eddie Nketiah shines in a five-star performance for Arsenal. This result sees Brentford climb above Chelsea into 10th place on the Premier League table. Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, who showed signs of improvement with seven points from their last three matches, suffered a 2-0 defeat, leaving them with only one home win in their past 13 league games. Brentford capitalized on this, with Ethan Pinnock scoring after an hour and Bryan Mbeumo taking advantage of a goalkeeper mishap in added time. Pochettino expressed disappointment with their home form and stressed the need for consistency.

Arsenal, in contrast, made a remarkable comeback after last week’s draw with Chelsea, maintaining their unbeaten league record. Eddie Nketiah, starting for the injured Gabriel Jesus, scored a hat-trick as Arsenal defeated Sheffield United 5-0. Substitutes Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu added to the scoreline, moving Arsenal up to second place in the table, just two points behind Tottenham. Nketiah dedicated his three goals to his late auntie, making the victory even more special.

In other matches, Bournemouth secured their first league win of the season by coming from behind to beat Burnley 2-1, and Newcastle faced Wolves in the late kick-off. Liverpool hosted Nottingham Forest, and champions Manchester City faced Manchester United in a much-anticipated match.