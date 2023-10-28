Chelsea Loanee David Datro Fofana Faces Ban for Clash with Manager

Union Berlin has imposed a one-week ban on Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana following a heated incident during the team’s recent UEFA Champions League 1-0 home defeat to Napoli. Fofana, who has been struggling to find the back of the net or provide assists for Union Berlin, was substituted in the 70th minute of the match.

As he left the field, the 20-year-old displayed a strong reaction by refusing to shake hands with manager Urs Fischer or make eye contact. There was even a brief confrontation between Fofana and Fischer.

Union Berlin spokesman Christian Arbeit confirmed the decision to discipline Fofana, and manager Fischer emphasized the importance of teamwork, stating, “Football is a team sport; you have to fit in and sometimes put yourself second. We hope that he learns from this.”

As a consequence of the ban, Fofana will not be available for selection in the upcoming matches against Werder Bremen over the weekend or the German Cup tie against Stuttgart on Tuesday. During his suspension, the young player will undergo separate training from the first-team squad but is set to rejoin the team training on November 1.

Fofana has already taken to his social media account to issue an apology, saying, “Following my behavior during my exit from the field, I wanted to apologize to the club, the coach, my teammates, and the supporters. This gesture was not intended and in no way does it represent my attitude; all of this was generated due to frustration because I wanted to continue helping the team to obtain a positive result.”