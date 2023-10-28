Blame yourselves for condoning political rascality, Amaechi tell Nigerians

“Nigerians’ Passive Response Blamed for Political Misconduct by Amaechi”

Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, pointed fingers at the complacency of Nigerians as the reason the country struggles to attain the right kind of leadership. Amaechi expressed this perspective during the 2023 TheNiche Annual Lecture, which centered on “Why We Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition,” held in Lagos where he was a distinguished guest.

Amaechi underscored that Nigerians are well aware that many politicians lack honesty, yet they continue to vote for them during elections. He questioned, “What is there left to say when Nigerians don’t react to anything? Have any politicians ever claimed they aren’t corrupt? Did any politician confirm their educational qualifications, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service, or certificates? Nigerians are aware of this, and they still cast their votes, so what’s the issue? Why should I speak when there’s nothing new?”

“Nigerians choose who to believe, who to vote for, and who not to vote for. Even if you were to enter a Nigerian’s home and harm their family, they’d continue with their lives without being perturbed. Nothing fazes you, nothing at all. So, why should I waste my time?” Amaechi pondered.

Amaechi also criticized Hadiza Usman, the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), for what he perceived as false narratives in her book, “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority.” He cited instances where she claimed she wasn’t invited by the panel investigating her. Amaechi disclosed, “I even brought the president’s memo, where he endorsed her removal. There are too many lies in her book. Count one is related to the panel’s findings of her guilt, and count two pertains to her approval of a ₦2.8 billion contract with an ₦2.5 million approval limit and no appropriation.”

Two years ago, then-President Muhammadu Buhari had requested that Hadiza Usman step aside while an Administrative Panel of Inquiry, led by Rotimi Amaechi, investigated the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority. Amaechi maintained that Usman was guilty of the same charges she was leveling against him, and she had made concessions for influential individuals in society.

Amaechi questioned why the panel’s findings were not published and insinuated that it was because prominent Nigerians were implicated. He contended that these individuals received waivers that they were not entitled to, leading to losses in Nigeria’s economy. He called for patience until the original documents were revealed, asserting that he wouldn’t allow them to be read due to the involvement of prominent Nigerians who had been indicted by the panel.

The former minister clarified that Usman had indeed been found guilty by the panel and denied that he was behind her removal from her role as the head of the NPA.