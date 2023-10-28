Menu
Political parties

Blame yourselves for condoning political rascality, Amaechi tell Nigerians

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

“Nigerians’ Passive Response Blamed for Political Misconduct by Amaechi”
Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, pointed fingers at the complacency of Nigerians as the reason the country struggles to attain the right kind of leadership. Amaechi expressed this perspective during the 2023 TheNiche Annual Lecture, which centered on “Why We Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition,” held in Lagos where he was a distinguished guest.

Amaechi underscored that Nigerians are well aware that many politicians lack honesty, yet they continue to vote for them during elections. He questioned, “What is there left to say when Nigerians don’t react to anything? Have any politicians ever claimed they aren’t corrupt? Did any politician confirm their educational qualifications, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service, or certificates? Nigerians are aware of this, and they still cast their votes, so what’s the issue? Why should I speak when there’s nothing new?”

“Nigerians choose who to believe, who to vote for, and who not to vote for. Even if you were to enter a Nigerian’s home and harm their family, they’d continue with their lives without being perturbed. Nothing fazes you, nothing at all. So, why should I waste my time?” Amaechi pondered.

Amaechi also criticized Hadiza Usman, the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), for what he perceived as false narratives in her book, “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority.” He cited instances where she claimed she wasn’t invited by the panel investigating her. Amaechi disclosed, “I even brought the president’s memo, where he endorsed her removal. There are too many lies in her book. Count one is related to the panel’s findings of her guilt, and count two pertains to her approval of a ₦2.8 billion contract with an ₦2.5 million approval limit and no appropriation.”

Two years ago, then-President Muhammadu Buhari had requested that Hadiza Usman step aside while an Administrative Panel of Inquiry, led by Rotimi Amaechi, investigated the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority. Amaechi maintained that Usman was guilty of the same charges she was leveling against him, and she had made concessions for influential individuals in society.

Amaechi questioned why the panel’s findings were not published and insinuated that it was because prominent Nigerians were implicated. He contended that these individuals received waivers that they were not entitled to, leading to losses in Nigeria’s economy. He called for patience until the original documents were revealed, asserting that he wouldn’t allow them to be read due to the involvement of prominent Nigerians who had been indicted by the panel.

The former minister clarified that Usman had indeed been found guilty by the panel and denied that he was behind her removal from her role as the head of the NPA.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

