Billboard Music Awards Introduce Afrobeats Categories and Nominate Leading Artists

This year, the Billboard Music Awards have expanded their scope by introducing nine new categories, including Top Afrobeats Artist and Top Afrobeats Song, recognizing the global impact of this vibrant music genre. Additionally, new categories encompass K-pop, reflecting the growing influence of this genre.

In the maiden Top Afrobeats Artist category, talented Nigerian artists Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems have received well-deserved nominations. Joining them is Cameroonian diva, Libianca, further showcasing the diversity of Afrobeats talent.

The maiden Top Afrobeats Song category is equally impressive, with nominations for songs that have left an indelible mark. Nominees include Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa,’ Libianca’s ‘People,’ and Victony’s ‘Soweto’ featuring Rema and Don Toliver.

Notably, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez has received recognition in multiple other categories, such as Top Billboard Collaboration, Top Billboard Excl. U.S. Song, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Radio Song, bringing his total nominations to seven.

The official announcement of the 2023 Billboard Music Award nominations was made by the organizers through their website and social media channels. Leading the pack with 20 nominations is American superstar Taylor Swift, who is recognized in categories such as Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, scheduled for Sunday, November 19, and presented by Marriott Bonvoy. It promises to be a celebration of musical talent from around the world, including the ever-expanding influence of Afrobeats and K-pop on the global stage.