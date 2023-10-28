Menu
Bayelsa APC media campaign director confirmed dead in a boat mishap.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Director of Media and Publicity for the Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Peremobowei Tobi Tukuwei, has been confirmed dead in a boat mishap.

According to reports, the incident happened during the party’s campaign visit to Okoroma in Nembe Local Government Area en route to Ogbia in Ogbia LGA on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

The deceased’s lifeless body was found in the late hours of Thursday after a long collaborative search by marine search parties and relevant authorities.

Tukuwei was working with Africa Independent Television before his appointment as the media and publicity director of the state APC campaign council for the governorship election slated for November 11, 2023.

Following the sad occurrence, the state APC chairman, Dennis Otiotio, announced the suspension of campaigning by the council on Thursday.

“The Bayelsa State APC Governorship Campaign Council wishes to announce the suspension of our campaigns billed to hold on 26 October 2023 at Nembe-Ogbolomabiri and Nembe-Bassambiri,” he said.

“This is due to an unfortunate boat mishap during our campaigns today. At the moment, a ranking member of staff of our Campaign Council is yet to be accounted for. We have informed relevant authorities and search parties are on top of the situation.

“We will take a day’s break to evaluate the situation before we resume our campaigns on Friday at Ogbolomabiri and Bassambiri before heading to Brass on Saturday and Sunday to conclude the Bayelsa East Campaigns.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

