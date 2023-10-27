Menu
Vigilante Operative Killed and Beheaded in Abia Attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A vigilante operative was killed and beheaded in an attack on a security team by gunmen at Umuojima/Isiahia village in Osisioma Ngwa council area of Abia State.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, October 27, 2023, said no police officers were killed in the attack.

The attack occurred on Thursday, October 26, when the gunmen ambushed a police team attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while on stop-and-search duty.

The PPRO said that a police team from the Osisioma Ngwa division responded to a distress call about the attack and discovered an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse at the scene.

She added that through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, a member of the Abia State vigilante services who often collaborated with the police and his corpse has been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in the city.

“Yesterday, 26/10/2023 26, 2023, at about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at Osisioma Ngwa Police Headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma Ngwa. The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men,” Chinaka said.

“Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered. Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary,”

Chinaka noted that the police are currently investigating the attack and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators, and she urged residents of the area to remain calm and security-conscious.

“We would want to clarify that no police official was killed during the incident. Furthermore, our officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators,” she added. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
EXPLAINER: What is pushing the Nigerian naira to record lows?
Next article
“Nigeria Grapples with Nearly $7 Billion in Overdue Forex Forwards, Central Bank’s Reserves Shrink”
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

