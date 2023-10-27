Menu
Political parties

Supreme Court Verdict: Obi and Atiku should plan for 2031 Presidency- Ganduje

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abdullahi Ganduje, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has characterized the Supreme Court’s affirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s victory as evidence that the February 25 presidential election was free from manipulation. In a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje congratulated Tinubu and called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to be patient until 2031, when Tinubu would complete his second term.

Ganduje stated that the Supreme Court’s verdict conclusively settled all contentions by opposition parties and would enable President Tinubu to focus on implementing the “Renewed Hope” mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.

He emphasized, “Nigeria belongs to all of us, and it is our duty as patriots to pool our resources to propel the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi on their relentless efforts to expand the horizons of our democracy and the rule of law. This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another triumph for democratic governance in the nation. There remains an opportunity for both Obi and Atiku to pursue their presidential ambitions after President Tinubu’s second term in 2031.”

Ganduje further called on all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, to unite and support the President in delivering more democratic dividends and advancing the country towards sustainable progress.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

