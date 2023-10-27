Menu
Election Tribunal Court

Supreme Court Upholds INEC’s Result Transmission Failure, Maintains Presidential Election Validity

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Nigeria’s Supreme Court has supported the Court of Appeal’s assertion that the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, holds the same status as other states. This position was reaffirmed during the ongoing rulings on the appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, contesting the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal that upheld Bola Tinubu’s victory in the previous presidential election.

Presiding Justice John Okoro posed the question, “Are you suggesting that if someone secures 25% of the votes in 30 states but not in Abuja, they should not be President? Is that your interpretation of the law? That is not the law. The Supreme Court aligns with the Court of Appeal,” he affirmed.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) failure to transmit election results through the INEC Result Viewing Portal did not impact the presidential election’s outcome. Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Okoro stated, “When IReV fails, it does not halt the collation of results; it simply hinders people from viewing results. The non-functioning of IReV may affect voter trust in the election, but it cannot be a reason to nullify the election. The failure did not influence the election’s outcome. This issue is decided against the appellants.”

Iyanuoluwa Lawal
