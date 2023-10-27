Menu
NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections

PDP Expresses Disappointment with S/Court Verdict on 2023 Presidential Election

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has voiced its disappointment with the recent ruling of the Supreme Court concerning the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP expressed concerns about the Supreme Court’s reasoning and the impact it may have on public confidence in the judiciary.

The apex court upheld the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s decision, which declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25th presidential election. The Supreme Court, led by Presiding Judge Justice John Okoro, dismissed the petitions filed by the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, citing a lack of merit.

The Supreme Court ruled that the PDP’s candidate failed to prove his victory, and there was no alternative vote count to challenge the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Justice Okoro, in delivering the judgment, emphasized that the Supreme Court could not invent votes in favor of Atiku and the PDP.

Reacting to the court’s decision, the PDP criticized the Supreme Court, asserting that it has let down the Nigerian people. The party argued that the apex court’s stance contradicts the constitution and the 2022 Electoral Act. The PDP expressed surprise at the court’s failure to address reported electoral rule violations, manipulations, and result alterations by the APC.

The statement from the PDP reads, “Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood, and perjury on the altar of technicalities.”

The PDP urged Nigerians not to be disheartened by the judgment and to continue their pursuit of a credible electoral system that truly represents the people’s will. The party believes that this ruling has shaken confidence in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, which is often seen as the last resort for justice.

