Oby Ezekwesili Responds to Supreme Court Ruling

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has broken her silence following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election. In her response, Ezekwesili declared that the battle has only just commenced.

The Supreme Court’s ruling came in response to appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) challenging Tinubu’s election. Atiku and Obi had sought to appeal the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which had earlier dismissed their petitions against President Tinubu.

Ezekwesili expressed her unwavering commitment to the fight for a better society, asserting that nothing can deter a people who have grown weary of the pervasive cancer of corruption and criminality. She drew attention to the history of 1970s Hong Kong as an example that illustrates in the pursuit of a just society, “it is never over until a people say it is over.”