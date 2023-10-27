Menu
Food Inflation

Nigeria’s Inflation Could Reach 30% by December, Warns Expert

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Economic experts are sounding the alarm, projecting that Nigeria’s inflation rate may surge to 30 percent by December 2023. This dire forecast was unveiled by a data-driven insights provider while presenting its Pan-African inflation predictions. The analysis suggests that Nigeria’s annual inflation rate will exhibit a steady climb, reaching approximately 30 percent, a level not seen in the country’s modern democratic history.

The firm emphasized that its forecasts are rooted in dependable econometric tools that account for various factors influencing inflation, encompassing both general and country-specific dynamics.

Fadekemi Abiru, the Head of Insights at Stears, explained, “In September, we observed a 25.2 percent rise in the exchange rate premium—the difference between official and parallel rates—compared to August. We anticipate this gap to continue widening and exerting additional inflationary pressures unless substantial dollar inflows enter the economy. Furthermore, a protracted rainy season has adversely affected harvests.”

Following the release of Nigeria’s September 2023 inflation data, the firm has prioritized forecasts for the country, with projections for Kenya scheduled for early November and forecasts for other African nations expected in early 2024.

These forecasts are designed to serve as a guide for corporations, professionals, and policymakers in shaping their short-to-medium-term pricing, investment, and policy decisions. The range of inflation forecasts spans from October 2023 to December 2024 and includes both average and year-end predictions for 2023 and 2024.

Nigeria has one of the highest inflation rates globally, and the escalating cost of living has driven an estimated four million people into poverty between January and May 2023. The removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation and unification of the exchange rate system, as noted by the World Bank, continue to elevate inflationary pressures in the near term, eroding the purchasing power of the average Nigerian.

In its Africa Pulse report, the World Bank pointed out, “The incoming Tinubu administration implemented a series of reforms that included the removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation and unification of the exchange rate system. Petroleum prices have more than tripled since the subsidies were lifted at the end of May. The naira has weakened by nearly 40 percent against the US dollar since the mid-June devaluation. Although these measures are intended to improve the fiscal and external accounts of the nation, their inflationary effects in the near term can erode the purchasing power of households and weigh on economic activity.”

Notably, Nigeria’s inflation rate has surpassed the World Bank’s projected inflation rate of 25 percent for 2023. The International Monetary Fund also anticipates that high inflation will dampen Nigeria’s economic growth, with a forecast of 2.9 percent for 2023 in its recent World Economic Outlook report.

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

