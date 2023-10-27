Menu
Revenue and Taxation

“Nigeria Grapples with Nearly $7 Billion in Overdue Forex Forwards, Central Bank’s Reserves Shrink”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria is facing a substantial challenge with almost $7 billion in overdue forex forwards, originally acquired by corporates from local banks. These banks had to dip into their own resources to repay foreign credit lines when the central bank failed to fulfill its obligations.

This predicament has left corporates unable to secure new letters of credit, while the banks find themselves in a position of being owed dollars. Nigeria’s new central bank governor, Yemi Cardoso, has expressed the urgency of clearing this backlog. However, no specific timeline has been provided for when this issue will be resolved.

Analysts suggest that extending the forward agreements for 24 to 36 months might provide the central bank with more time to source the necessary dollars to settle with the corporates.

In addition to these challenges, Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have dwindled, dropping from $37 billion in January to $33.5 billion in September, according to central bank data. Audited accounts published in August revealed a $19 billion commitment in derivatives, significantly reducing the liquid portion of the reserves.

JPMorgan’s calculations indicate that the country’s net FX reserves dwindled to $3.7 billion by the end of 2022, marking a substantial decrease from prior estimates.

Moreover, Nigeria’s crude excess account has dwindled to just $473,755, a stark contrast from its peak of $20 billion in 2008. This depletion occurred as successive governments withdrew dollars to support the naira and budget spending, leaving the country with limited financial resources in this account.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

