“Kenneth Okonkwo Reactsto 2023 Presidential Polls Supreme Court Ruling”

Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has responded to the Supreme Court’s decision confirming President Bola Tinubu as the legitimate winner of the 2023 presidential elections. According to Naija News, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

In his reaction on his social media account, Okonkwo expressed surprise that the Supreme Court did not address the issue of a $460,000.00 fine related to narcotics trafficking and money laundering brought forward by the appellants.

Okonkwo stated, “The Supreme Court dismissed Peter Obi’s petition, affirming the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). It’s notable that the Supreme Court did not address the matter of the forfeiture of $460,000.00 as a fine for narcotics trafficking and money laundering brought before the Court by the Appellants. All we can do now is trust in God.”

In another post, Okonkwo mentioned, “Today, the Supreme Court delivered its judgment, starting with Atiku’s petition. The Supreme Court rejected Atiku’s request to admit evidence of a ‘forged’ certificate presented to INEC by the 2nd Respondent (Tinubu) on the grounds that it was not included in the initial petition at the lower court. Additionally, the 180-day period during which the lower court could address this matter has expired, depriving both the lower court and the Supreme Court of jurisdiction to hear the case.”