Religion

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 27,2023.

Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has welcomed her first child with husband, Blessed Uzochikwa.

Recall that the couple tied the knot on August 13, 2022 in Port Harcourt.

Chinwo announced the birth via Instagram on Friday as she shared music video snippet of her rocking her baby bump, as she praised God for the new addition.

Mercy, in her caption, expressed her profound gratitude to God for the blessing of their child. She also let her fans know that her new song would be part of a new album.(www.naija247news.com)

Atiku never had a case against Tinubu, he has been fighting him for 20 years – Elder statesman Robert Clarke
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

