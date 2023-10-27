Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Oct 27,2023.

Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has welcomed her first child with husband, Blessed Uzochikwa.

Recall that the couple tied the knot on August 13, 2022 in Port Harcourt.

Chinwo announced the birth via Instagram on Friday as she shared music video snippet of her rocking her baby bump, as she praised God for the new addition.

Mercy, in her caption, expressed her profound gratitude to God for the blessing of their child. She also let her fans know that her new song would be part of a new album.(www.naija247news.com)