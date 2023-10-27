Menu
Politics & Govt News

BREAKING: EFCC Detains Ex-CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 27,2023.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is currently being detained in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Emefiele, who is currently being interrogated at the National Headquarters of the anti-graft agency, Jabi, Abuja, was picked up by EFCC operatives Thursday night, less than an hour after he regained his freedom from the dungeon of the Department of State Services.

An impeccable source revealed the development to our correspondent Friday morning, noting that the EFCC is probing Emefiele over alleged impropriety during his term as the head of the apex bank.

“Yes, Emefiele is currently in our (EFCC) custody; he was arrested last night less than an hour after the DSS freed him. He’s currently being interrogated at the Headquarters, as he’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds amongst other things during his term as CBN governor,” the source noted.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

