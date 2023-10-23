Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Toke Makinwa Advises Young Unmarried Women: “Don’t Demand Beyond Your Means from Men”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nollywood actress and media personality Toke Makinwa has shared some relationship advice for women, emphasizing the importance of reasonable expectations. In her recent podcast, TokeMoments, she urged women not to pressure their male partners into fulfilling extravagant desires they couldn’t afford themselves.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Makinwa highlighted the importance of financial independence and discouraged the idea of expecting lavish gifts or properties beyond one’s means. She used the analogy of someone living in a less affluent area aspiring for a house in a high-end neighborhood, emphasizing the need for personal effort in achieving such aspirations.

Additionally, Makinwa emphasized the need for mutual effort in achieving shared dreams, suggesting that both partners should be willing to contribute to each other’s growth and progress. She stressed the significance of hard work and dedication, encouraging women to demonstrate their commitment and self-reliance.

In her candid discussion, Makinwa highlighted the potential repercussions of unreasonable demands, suggesting that they could lead to conflicts and disrespect within the relationship.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
SERAP Urges Court to Halt Lawmakers’ Receipt of N57.6b SUVs
Next article
Napoli Plans Contract Renewal Talks with Osimhen
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

In Search of Suitable Governance Systems For African Countries by Paul Ejime

Naija247news -
With the resurgence of military incursions in politics and...

Napoli Plans Contract Renewal Talks with Osimhen

Emman Tochi -
Napoli's Sporting Director, Mauro Meluso, recently disclosed the club's...

SERAP Urges Court to Halt Lawmakers’ Receipt of N57.6b SUVs

Idowu Peters -
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has appealed to...

Messi Shots Blank as Charlotte beat Inter Miami 1-0, Qualify for MLS Playoff

Emman Tochi -
In the latest MLS fixture, Lionel Messi played the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

In Search of Suitable Governance Systems For African Countries by Paul Ejime

Opinion 0
With the resurgence of military incursions in politics and...

Napoli Plans Contract Renewal Talks with Osimhen

FootBall 0
Napoli's Sporting Director, Mauro Meluso, recently disclosed the club's...

SERAP Urges Court to Halt Lawmakers’ Receipt of N57.6b SUVs

Cases & Trials 0
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has appealed to...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights