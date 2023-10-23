Toke Makinwa Advises Young Unmarried Women: “Don’t Demand Beyond Your Means from Men”

Nollywood actress and media personality Toke Makinwa has shared some relationship advice for women, emphasizing the importance of reasonable expectations. In her recent podcast, TokeMoments, she urged women not to pressure their male partners into fulfilling extravagant desires they couldn’t afford themselves.

Makinwa highlighted the importance of financial independence and discouraged the idea of expecting lavish gifts or properties beyond one’s means. She used the analogy of someone living in a less affluent area aspiring for a house in a high-end neighborhood, emphasizing the need for personal effort in achieving such aspirations.

Additionally, Makinwa emphasized the need for mutual effort in achieving shared dreams, suggesting that both partners should be willing to contribute to each other’s growth and progress. She stressed the significance of hard work and dedication, encouraging women to demonstrate their commitment and self-reliance.

In her candid discussion, Makinwa highlighted the potential repercussions of unreasonable demands, suggesting that they could lead to conflicts and disrespect within the relationship.