Tinubu Govt to Implement Green Surcharge on Imported Vehicles to Bolster Tax Revenues

In the recently published Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the Nigerian government revealed plans to introduce a “green surcharge on imported vehicles” as part of its broader strategy to enhance tax revenue. The MTEF highlights 18 approaches to amplify Customs revenue collection over the 2024-2026 period, with a specific focus on the introduction of this new surcharge.

While the precise nature of this green surcharge is not explicitly outlined in the document, it aligns with earlier indications by the Buhari administration regarding potential additional taxes for imported vehicles. The previous implementation of the Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) levy on motor vehicles, which exempts certain vehicle categories such as electric vehicles and locally manufactured vehicles, has set the stage for this latest announcement.

This new policy appears to reflect the government’s dual focus on revenue generation and potential environmental impact, as it seeks to incentivize more eco-friendly transportation options. However, comprehensive details about the specifics and potential implications of this green surcharge are yet to be disclosed, leaving stakeholders eager for further clarification.