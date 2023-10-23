Menu
Supreme Court Judges Reduced to 10 as Justice Dattijo Retires

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Supreme Court’s bench has recently shrunk to 10 judges following the retirement of Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad. The announcement, conveyed by the Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, outlined the forthcoming valedictory court session scheduled for Friday, October 27, at 10.00 am.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is expected to lead the special court session, where tributes will be paid to Justice Musa Dattijo, alongside other prominent figures within the nation’s justice sector.

Born on October 27, 1953, in Minna, the jurist began his educational journey at Native Primary School, Minna, subsequently attending Sheikh Sabbah College in Kaduna and later pursuing a law degree at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Justice Dattijo’s illustrious career included earning an LLM degree from Warwick University in 1983.

He assumed the role of a Justice of the Supreme Court on July 10, 2012, preceded by a successful tenure at the Court of Appeal, which commenced on November 21, 1998, stemming from his remarkable dedication and adherence to legal principles.

With the retirement of Justice Dattijo, the remaining judges, including Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and others, are expected to preside over pending appeals related to the 2023 general elections.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

