Study Shows 27% of Nigerians Rely on Loan Apps for Expenses

A recent study by SBM Intelligence has revealed that a significant 27% of Nigerians, spanning various income brackets, have turned to loan apps to cope with rising expenses in the face of surging inflation.

Amidst a surge in inflation, numerous online banks have emerged, extending credit primarily to individuals in the low-income stratum. These digital lenders operate under the approval of Nigerian regulatory authorities, with approximately 161 loan apps currently in operation.

Despite reported instances of unethical practices by these loan apps, the study indicates that Nigerians remain undeterred in their pursuit of credit from these digital lenders.

Focus on Food Expenditure

While the study primarily delved into recent food expenditure trends across various income groups, it also shed light on how Nigerians are grappling with the escalating cost of living.

The report highlighted that 49% of those earning the minimum wage of N30,000 or below spend their entire income on food. Similarly, 47% of those earning between N31,000 and N50,000, and a substantial portion of those within the N51,000 to N80,000 income bracket, allocate over 60% of their earnings to food.

Food Inflation and Government Response

The study pointed out the challenges posed by record inflation, largely propelled by soaring food prices. The National Bureau of Statistics reported a 26.72% inflation rate, with food inflation at 30.64%, underscoring the persistent monthly inflation Nigeria has faced for nine consecutive months, reaching a nearly two-decade high.

The recent removal of fuel subsidies and currency market fluctuations have intensified the economic strain. In response to the crisis, the federal government has declared a state of emergency on food security, along with a six-month N35,000 wage support program to aid Nigerians during these difficult times.